India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: IND win toss, choose to bowl first

India are bowling first as they face New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series in Wellington. India lead the series 2-0 aftertwo extraordinary wins and a victory today will confirm a series win for them. If they manage to do it, it will extend India’s recent dominance in bilateral T20I series between the two sides. The last time New Zealand beat India in a T20I series was at home in 2019. Since then, India have defeated the Kiwis twice in New Zealand and thrice at home.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Scorecard: Check Here

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This is the first match of the series that is being played outside Christchurch. India were dominant in the first T20I, despite having to chase down a target of 226. However, it looked like they were down and out for much of their chase on a tricky pitch in the second T20I. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy then turned it around for them against all odds in the last five overs and India won the match by four wickets.

There will be significant focus on teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as is usually the case whenever he plays. The 15-year-old is expected to walk in at No.3, as he did in the second T20I, with Ishan Kishan injured. He could only score four runs in eight balls in the second T20I and will be hoping to do better this time around. New Zealand have made a few changes into their squad, chief of which is fast bowler Matt Henry sitting out the rest of the series.

Live Updates Oct 27, 2026 12:14 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: What the captains said Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us. Lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us. Mitchell Santner: Looks like another good wicket, some pace and bounce. There is no wind which is nice. The dimensions are slightly different to where we have come from. We know India are a great side, you can't let your foot off the gas. Three changes. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are in Oct 27, 2026 12:12 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: The playing XIs India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher Oct 27, 2026 12:07 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: More on the weather in Wellington As indicated by the black gloves that Shreyas was wearing at the toss, it is colder than what Indians are used to in Wellington today. Iyer also spoke about how windy it is and well, this was the city a few hours before this game. Let's hope those rain clouds don't return before the end of this match today. #watch | New Zealand | Rain lashes parts of Wellington city. The third T20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand is scheduled today. India currently holds a 2–0 lead in the five-match series (Visuals from Wellington) https://t.co/77ZRP9Reh1 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 27, 2026 12:03 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: India win toss, choose to bowl first Shreyas Iyer has gloves on at the toss, that is how cold and windy it is in Wellington today. Conditions that India are unfamiliar with. Will that work in New Zealand's favour today? We can only wait and watch. India are playing the same side that won the second T20I. Oct 27, 2026 11:52 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: Tilak and Reddy, a match made in Telugu Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy's fathers send each other a good-morning message on WhatsApp every day. Mutyala Reddy does it from Visakhapatnam, Namboori Nagaraju from Hyderabad. Their sons gave them something to write about. Tilak and Nitish put on 69 runs from 30 deliveries to win the second T20I against New Zealand, 11,650 km from Hyderabad. “The Hyderabadi boys are in play today, Nitish Reddy and I, and we are really happy that we finished the game,” Tilak said afterwards. Read more in this brilliant piece by Tanishq Vaddi HERE. Oct 27, 2026 11:45 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: Changes for New Zealand New Zealand Cricket said that Matt Henry will will not take any further part in their ongoing T20I series and will now be seen in the subsequent ODI series between the two sides. Fellow fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will not play in the third T20I in Wellington. NZC also said that fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, yet to feature in this series, will play the third T20I but after that remain Wellington to turn up for Canterbury in a Ford Trophy game. It means he will miss the last two T20Is but will return for the ODI series. Oct 27, 2026 11:37 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome! India face New Zealand in the first match of this series and tour being played outside Christchurch. The visitors are leading 2-0, which looked utterly improbable for most of the second T20I, and a win today will give them a sixth consecutive T20I series win against New Zealand.