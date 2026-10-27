India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I: IND win toss, choose to bowl first

India are bowling first as they face New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series in Wellington. India lead the series 2-0 aftertwo extraordinary wins and a victory today will confirm a series win for them. If they manage to do it, it will extend India’s recent dominance in bilateral T20I series between the two sides. The last time New Zealand beat India in a T20I series was at home in 2019. Since then, India have defeated the Kiwis twice in New Zealand and thrice at home.
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This is the first match of the series that is being played outside Christchurch. India were dominant in the first T20I, despite having to chase down a target of 226. However, it looked like they were down and out for much of their chase on a tricky pitch in the second T20I. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy then turned it around for them against all odds in the last five overs and India won the match by four wickets.
There will be significant focus on teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as is usually the case whenever he plays. The 15-year-old is expected to walk in at No.3, as he did in the second T20I, with Ishan Kishan injured. He could only score four runs in eight balls in the second T20I and will be hoping to do better this time around. New Zealand have made a few changes into their squad, chief of which is fast bowler Matt Henry sitting out the rest of the series.
Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy's Telugu bond, told by their fathers
Running between the wickets in Christchurch, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy were speaking Telugu. At home, their fathers send each other a good-morning message on WhatsApp every day. Mutyala Reddy does it from Visakhapatnam, Namboori Nagaraju from Hyderabad.
Their sons gave them something to write about. Tilak and Nitish put on 69 runs from 30 deliveries to win the second T20I against New Zealand, 11,650 km from Hyderabad. “The Hyderabadi boys are in play today, Nitish Reddy and I, and we are really happy that we finished the game,” Tilak said afterwards. READ MORE.