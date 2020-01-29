IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

India are leading 1-0 in the five-match T20I series. India are leading 1-0 in the five-match T20I series.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Team India are on a superb run of form and are leading the series 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Opener KL Rahul and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer have been the go-to guys for the Men In Blue as they chased down a gigantic 203 to go 1-0 up in the first T20I before winning the second contest by chasing again.

At the next stop at Hamilton, Virat Kohli and Co. would look to extend their advantage and inch close to their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand.

In the series opener, India’s batting stole the show but in the next match, it was the bowling setup which won the game. Ravindra Jadeja was particularly impressive as he contained the batsmen well.

New Zealand, on the other hand, could make a change in playing eleven and could take a look at all-rounders Scott Kuggeleijn or Daryl Mitchell.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Dream XI based on the recent form: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App