IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Predicted Playing XIs, Head-to-Head & Pitch Report of India vs New Zealand

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 3rd T20 Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: India take on New Zealand in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

IND vs NZSuryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in action. (Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI)

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Match Date, Time: After thrashing New Zealand in two back-to-back one-sided affairs, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to claim the five-match T20I series when they take on Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps in the third game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. India lead the series 2-0, having won the first T20I by 48 runs in Nagpur and the second T20I by seven wickets in Raipur.

While it was Abhishek Sharma’s one-man show at Nagpur T20I, Raipur saw Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav return to form. Kishan announced his international return after a long hiatus by slamming a blazing 32-ball 76. He soaked the pressure after two early dismissals of openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek to allow Suryakumar take time in the middle. Once set, Suryakumar showed his class by smoking Kiwi pacers all around the park. He scored an unbeaten 37-ball 82, spearheading India to their joint highest T20I chase of 209 in just 15.2 overs.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand predicted XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head record

  • Matches played: 27
  • India won: 16 (2 in Super Over)
  • New Zealand won: 10
  • Tied: 3 (Out of which India won two, 1 game remained tied)

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I livestreaming details

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7.00 PM IST on Wednesday.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

India vs New Zealand T20Is full fixtures and venues
Match Date (Day) Match start time Venue
1st T20I January 21 (Wednesday) 7 PM IST Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
2nd T20I January 23 (Friday) 7 PM IST Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur
3rd T20I January 25 (Sunday) 7 PM IST ACA Stadium, Guwahati
4th T20I January 28 (Wednesday) 7 PM IST Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
5th T20I January 31 (Saturday) 7 PM IST Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs NZ T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke.

