IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Predicted Playing XIs, Head-to-Head & Pitch Report of India vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Match Date, Time: After thrashing New Zealand in two back-to-back one-sided affairs, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to claim the five-match T20I series when they take on Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps in the third game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. India lead the series 2-0, having won the first T20I by 48 runs in Nagpur and the second T20I by seven wickets in Raipur.

While it was Abhishek Sharma’s one-man show at Nagpur T20I, Raipur saw Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav return to form. Kishan announced his international return after a long hiatus by slamming a blazing 32-ball 76. He soaked the pressure after two early dismissals of openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek to allow Suryakumar take time in the middle. Once set, Suryakumar showed his class by smoking Kiwi pacers all around the park. He scored an unbeaten 37-ball 82, spearheading India to their joint highest T20I chase of 209 in just 15.2 overs.