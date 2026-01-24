‘If they wanted to win the World Cup, they needed their captain in form’: Ab de Villiers on Suryakumar Yadav’s form

'I was batting really well in the nets': said Suryakumar Yadav after his innings

SuryakumarSuryakumar Yadav in action. (Picture credits: Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav registered his first half-century since October 2024 against New Zealand on Friday. The Indian skipper looked in his full flow and slammed a 37-ball 82, which helped India chase down a massive 209/3 from just 15.2 overs. Former South African cricket opined that Surya’s return to form is a warning sign to the other nations at the T20 World Cup starting on February 7.

“If they wanted to win the World Cup, they needed their captain in form. His knock also definitely sends a big signal to the other teams in the World Cup. It had been over a year since he scored a T20I fifty. That is a long time, especially being captain; it would have played on his mind. But now that he is in form again, the rest of the team will take confidence from that, and they now look like the complete package. So it’s definitely a warning sign to all other teams,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“He will be pivotal in the T20 World Cup, and it was really important for Team India to get him into form. In a chasing scenario under pressure after losing two quick wickets, him scoring a 37-ball 82 was exactly what the doctor ordered for Team India. The rest of the players seem in fine form, the bowlers and the batters; the only missing link was Suryakumar Yadav,” De Villiers added.

“I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now,” said Suryakumar after the knock to the broadcasters.

India has taken 2-0 lead in the series against New Zealand. The third T20I will be played on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

