‘If they wanted to win the World Cup, they needed their captain in form’: Ab de Villiers on Suryakumar Yadav’s form

Suryakumar Yadav registered his first half-century since October 2024 against New Zealand on Friday. The Indian skipper looked in his full flow and slammed a 37-ball 82, which helped India chase down a massive 209/3 from just 15.2 overs. Former South African cricket opined that Surya’s return to form is a warning sign to the other nations at the T20 World Cup starting on February 7.

“If they wanted to win the World Cup, they needed their captain in form. His knock also definitely sends a big signal to the other teams in the World Cup. It had been over a year since he scored a T20I fifty. That is a long time, especially being captain; it would have played on his mind. But now that he is in form again, the rest of the team will take confidence from that, and they now look like the complete package. So it’s definitely a warning sign to all other teams,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.