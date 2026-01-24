IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Another high-scoring affair on cards?

Suryakumar Yadav (C) of India after win the match during the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on January 23, 2026. Photo: Surjeet Yadav / CREIMAS for BCCI

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The hosts already have a 2-0 lead in the series going into the game.

The batting of the Indian side has fired on all cylinders in both games. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended his run-drought by scoring a ballastic 37-ball 82 runs to take India over the line quite comfortably. In addition to him, Ishan Kishan slammed a 32-ball 76 in the 2nd T20I. As per the Kiwis altough their batting has managed to put on runs on the board, their bowling has looked pretty poor.