IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Another high-scoring affair on cards?

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 3rd T20 Match Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report: The Indian Express gives all the details of 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at Guwahati on Sunday at 7:00 PM IST

SuryakumarSuryakumar Yadav (C) of India after win the match during the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on January 23, 2026. Photo: Surjeet Yadav / CREIMAS for BCCI

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The hosts already have a 2-0 lead in the series going into the game.

The batting of the Indian side has fired on all cylinders in both games. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended his run-drought by scoring a ballastic 37-ball 82 runs to take India over the line quite comfortably. In addition to him, Ishan Kishan slammed a 32-ball 76 in the 2nd T20I. As per the Kiwis altough their batting has managed to put on runs on the board, their bowling has looked pretty poor.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I pitch report

The wicket at Guwahati for T20s has been conducive to batting. It is a true wicket with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The seamers will extract something with the new ball, and batters who want to play their strokes will get an even bounce from the surface. And compared to Raipur, the dimensions at Guwahati are on the smaller side, hence it might be another high-scoring affair.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I weather report

The temperature on Sunday is expected to be 26 degrees in the morning and is going to fall to 13 degrees in the evening. The difference might create scope for dew, which might tempt the teams winning the toss to opt to bowl first.

Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs

