IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Another high-scoring affair on cards?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The hosts already have a 2-0 lead in the series going into the game.
The batting of the Indian side has fired on all cylinders in both games. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended his run-drought by scoring a ballastic 37-ball 82 runs to take India over the line quite comfortably. In addition to him, Ishan Kishan slammed a 32-ball 76 in the 2nd T20I. As per the Kiwis altough their batting has managed to put on runs on the board, their bowling has looked pretty poor.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I pitch report
The wicket at Guwahati for T20s has been conducive to batting. It is a true wicket with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The seamers will extract something with the new ball, and batters who want to play their strokes will get an even bounce from the surface. And compared to Raipur, the dimensions at Guwahati are on the smaller side, hence it might be another high-scoring affair.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I weather report
The temperature on Sunday is expected to be 26 degrees in the morning and is going to fall to 13 degrees in the evening. The difference might create scope for dew, which might tempt the teams winning the toss to opt to bowl first.
