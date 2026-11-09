Shubman Gill’s India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the third of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday. It is an important game for the hosts, as a loss here can end their hopes of winning the series. A similar pattern emerged during the T20I series when Shreyas Iyer was the skipper; they lost the first three games and ended up winning the remaining two.

More than the bowling, the batting has not fired for the Kiwis during the series. The openers struggled to cope with seam and swing bowling from the Indian bowlers. The bowling, though, has been in prime rhythm for Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.