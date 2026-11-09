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Shubman Gill’s India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the third of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday. It is an important game for the hosts, as a loss here can end their hopes of winning the series. A similar pattern emerged during the T20I series when Shreyas Iyer was the skipper; they lost the first three games and ended up winning the remaining two.
More than the bowling, the batting has not fired for the Kiwis during the series. The openers struggled to cope with seam and swing bowling from the Indian bowlers. The bowling, though, has been in prime rhythm for Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.
The Indians, on the other hand, have also bowled exceptionally well. In the first game, the batting, too, looked in fine form, but glaring holes appeared in the second game in Wellington when none of the top three managed to score.
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Match Details
When will the IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI be played?
The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday (Nov 10). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be held at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Where can fans watch the match on television?
The live telecast of the third ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI?
The livestream of the third ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Auqib Nabi
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner