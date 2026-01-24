India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Axar Patel likely to be rested to heal injury, Kuldeep Yadav almost set to get a look in

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India will be sweating over the fitness of vice captain Axar Patel who had to leave the field during the first T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday at Nagpur. The allrounder who was bowling to Daryl Mitchell was hit on his finger by a hard shot by the Kiwi batter and did not return to the field for the remaining overs.
Due to the 2nd match being played in just one day’s gap and the T20 World Cup in 3 weeks’ time, India might look to rest the player at Raipur. That might pave the way for Kuldeep Yadav to come into the team even though India also have Ravi Bishnoi. But it is likely that Kuldeep will be the preferred option. However, this will weaken their batting depth but with Washington Sundar also injured, India’s hands are tied at the moment.
New Zealand, meanwhile, are unlikely to ring in any major change after losing just one match. But if they have to, they might opt to bring in the experienced Matt Henry in place of Kristian Clarke, who didn’t have a good night out in the 1st T20I at Nagpur.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Raipur SVNS Stadium Pitch Report: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Weather Forecast and Updates
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Match 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head and, Pitch Report
