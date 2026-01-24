India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Axar Patel likely to be rested to heal injury, Kuldeep Yadav almost set to get a look in

India will be sweating over the fitness of vice captain Axar Patel who had to leave the field during the first T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday at Nagpur. The allrounder who was bowling to Daryl Mitchell was hit on his finger by a hard shot by the Kiwi batter and did not return to the field for the remaining overs.

Due to the 2nd match being played in just one day’s gap and the T20 World Cup in 3 weeks’ time, India might look to rest the player at Raipur. That might pave the way for Kuldeep Yadav to come into the team even though India also have Ravi Bishnoi. But it is likely that Kuldeep will be the preferred option. However, this will weaken their batting depth but with Washington Sundar also injured, India’s hands are tied at the moment.