India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India started their T20I campaign against New Zealand on a disappointing note and a strong comeback will be expected from the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side when both the teams clash in the second encounter on Friday. India lost the series opener by 80 runs, which also was the biggest defeat for the Men In Blue in this format of the game. The Indian team was dismantled by Kiwis in both the departments, as New Zealand amassed 219 in 20 overs and wrapped up the Indian innings on 139.

Advertising

Going into the second match, India could field Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj in place of Khaleel Ahmed, who gave away 48 runs in his 4-over quota. All-rounder Krunal Pandya was also not effective and looking at Kuldeep Yadav’s tremendous run in the just-concluded ODI series, the team management might consider including the leg-spinner.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday, February 08, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will begin at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Advertising

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.