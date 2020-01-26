IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and how to watch India vs New Zealand?

KL Rahul scored 56 runs from 27 deliveries in first T20I (Source: AP) KL Rahul scored 56 runs from 27 deliveries in first T20I (Source: AP)

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India won the first T20I of the five-match series by seven wickets pulling off their highest overseas run chase in the format. The Virat Kohli-led side aims to make it two in a row and win two T20Is in a series in New Zealand for the first time. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini is likely to replace either Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur as they were expensive in the series opener.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will start at 12:20 PM IST. The toss will take place at 11:50 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

