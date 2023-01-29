scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first, Chahal comes in for Umran Malik

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: IND vs NZ live from Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

By: Sports Desk
January 29, 2023 18:38 IST
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live score and updates: IND vs NZ at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score:  New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. India brings in leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for quick bowler Umran Malik bringing the Kul-cha combination back into the playing eleven. New Zealand on the other hand remain unchanged.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Follow IND vs NZ live score and updates below.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Follow live score and updates from Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

18:36 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Indian line up

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

18:36 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: New Zealand line up

Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

18:35 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Hardik Pandya at the toss

We were also thinking about batting first. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, and Yuzi comes in.

18:34 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Mitchell Santner at the toss

We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase. Had a tough ODI series, nice to bounce back. The key is to take wickets through the middle. Same team.

18:30 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Pitch report

One of the bigger grounds in India. 69m square on one side, 67m on the other side and 77m today for the straight hit. It has a tacky look to it. It is a red soil pitch like Mumbai. If there is grip or movement off the pitch it will be quick and the batter will not have time. Fairly firm pitch. Team batting second would be hoping for dew, if not, this could be difficult to bat on.

18:19 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: All eyes on Sundar

Washington Sundar was the lone ray of rope for India in the last T20I, scoring his maiden T20I half century while taking 2 wickets with the ball. Can he click again tonight?

18:13 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: What to expect from the pitch

The Lucknow surface has generally been a high scoring ground and with the dew factor coming into play, team winning the toss may bowl first.

18:12 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Weather report

The weather in Lucknow is clear with no possibility of rain and hence we should have a full game. Temperatures will hover around 16 degrees and humidity is expected to be between 74-77 percent.

18:10 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Will Prithvi Shaw get a look in tonight?

India’s batters were off to an inauspicious start, with the top three managing just 15 runs. The hosts scored 155/9, which would have been a par score to defend on the wicket, but that was primarily due to Washington Sundar’s brilliant solo effort. The big concern is the form of critical batters – Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda.

Kishan is nowhere near the ominous form he showed while slamming a record-breaking ODI double-century. Since then, Ishan’s scores in the last seven innings in both ODIs and T20Is read 37, 2, 1, 5, 8 n.o., 17 and 4. If one considers the T20Is, it’s been a while since he last scored a fifty — against South Africa on June 14, 2022. Hooda, too, has yet to enjoy much success as a lower middle-order batter and averages just 17.88 in the last 13 innings, with the highest being the unbeaten 41 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has returned to the side and Pandya might just be tempted to fiddle his set opening combination of Gill and Kishan for this must-win match.

18:08 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Will there be any bowling changes?

In the first game, India was caught in a web of spin on the tricky Ranchi surface and lost by 21 runs on Friday. The loss also highlighted the weakness in India’s bowling department, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

While tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the Indian batters while chasing. That expensive over from the young left-arm quick was the turning point as he was smashed for three sixes and a boundary.

Hence, skipper Pandya may bring in uncapped pace bowler Mukesh Kumar for the second T20I, considering this is a high-scoring venue. It will also help Arshdeep get some of his confidence back. Picking up wickets will be crucial and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be an essential cog in the bowling department.

18:00 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Predicted XI

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

17:55 (IST)29 Jan 2023
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand from Lucknow. India were absolutely mauled by the New Zealand spinners in the 1st T20I which they lost by 21 runs and they'll be looking for a vastly different result this time around. Lose and it's all over for them in the series. 

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live score updates: Here are the two squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

