IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first, Chahal comes in for Umran Malik

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. India brings in leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for quick bowler Umran Malik bringing the Kul-cha combination back into the playing eleven. New Zealand on the other hand remain unchanged.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
We were also thinking about batting first. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, and Yuzi comes in.
We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase. Had a tough ODI series, nice to bounce back. The key is to take wickets through the middle. Same team.
One of the bigger grounds in India. 69m square on one side, 67m on the other side and 77m today for the straight hit. It has a tacky look to it. It is a red soil pitch like Mumbai. If there is grip or movement off the pitch it will be quick and the batter will not have time. Fairly firm pitch. Team batting second would be hoping for dew, if not, this could be difficult to bat on.
Washington Sundar was the lone ray of rope for India in the last T20I, scoring his maiden T20I half century while taking 2 wickets with the ball. Can he click again tonight?
The Lucknow surface has generally been a high scoring ground and with the dew factor coming into play, team winning the toss may bowl first.
The weather in Lucknow is clear with no possibility of rain and hence we should have a full game. Temperatures will hover around 16 degrees and humidity is expected to be between 74-77 percent.
India’s batters were off to an inauspicious start, with the top three managing just 15 runs. The hosts scored 155/9, which would have been a par score to defend on the wicket, but that was primarily due to Washington Sundar’s brilliant solo effort. The big concern is the form of critical batters – Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda.
Kishan is nowhere near the ominous form he showed while slamming a record-breaking ODI double-century. Since then, Ishan’s scores in the last seven innings in both ODIs and T20Is read 37, 2, 1, 5, 8 n.o., 17 and 4. If one considers the T20Is, it’s been a while since he last scored a fifty — against South Africa on June 14, 2022. Hooda, too, has yet to enjoy much success as a lower middle-order batter and averages just 17.88 in the last 13 innings, with the highest being the unbeaten 41 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.
Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has returned to the side and Pandya might just be tempted to fiddle his set opening combination of Gill and Kishan for this must-win match.
In the first game, India was caught in a web of spin on the tricky Ranchi surface and lost by 21 runs on Friday. The loss also highlighted the weakness in India’s bowling department, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
While tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the Indian batters while chasing. That expensive over from the young left-arm quick was the turning point as he was smashed for three sixes and a boundary.
Hence, skipper Pandya may bring in uncapped pace bowler Mukesh Kumar for the second T20I, considering this is a high-scoring venue. It will also help Arshdeep get some of his confidence back. Picking up wickets will be crucial and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be an essential cog in the bowling department.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand from Lucknow. India were absolutely mauled by the New Zealand spinners in the 1st T20I which they lost by 21 runs and they'll be looking for a vastly different result this time around. Lose and it's all over for them in the series.