IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first, Chahal comes in for Umran Malik

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Will Prithvi Shaw get a look in tonight?

India’s batters were off to an inauspicious start, with the top three managing just 15 runs. The hosts scored 155/9, which would have been a par score to defend on the wicket, but that was primarily due to Washington Sundar’s brilliant solo effort. The big concern is the form of critical batters – Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda.



Kishan is nowhere near the ominous form he showed while slamming a record-breaking ODI double-century. Since then, Ishan’s scores in the last seven innings in both ODIs and T20Is read 37, 2, 1, 5, 8 n.o., 17 and 4. If one considers the T20Is, it’s been a while since he last scored a fifty — against South Africa on June 14, 2022. Hooda, too, has yet to enjoy much success as a lower middle-order batter and averages just 17.88 in the last 13 innings, with the highest being the unbeaten 41 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.



Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has returned to the side and Pandya might just be tempted to fiddle his set opening combination of Gill and Kishan for this must-win match.