India vs New Zealand Live Score: IND take on NZ in Wellington. (CREIMAS)

The Indian team will look to usher in Diwali festivities on Saturday as the Men in Blue look to go 2-0 up in the 5-match ODI series against the hosts New Zealand at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium. In a rain-affected first match, Virat Kohli starred with 74 as India won the contest by 5 wickets

While Kohli was among the runs, Rohit Sharma flattered to deceive as the former India captain was dismissed for a duck at Auckland. With the 2027 World Cup in mind, Rohit will look to get back among the runs in order to avoid scrutiny. This is also the second of the three ODI matches skipper Shubman Gill will feature in before he sits out the last two matches in order to prepare for the 2-match Test series later in the month. Shreyas Iyer will then take over the reins for the last 2 matches.

Story continues below this ad They will be facing a depleted New Zealand side with Devon Conway ruled out of the ODI series with concussion after a training collision, adding to the absences of Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman. Also, there’s a forecast of rain during the match which might once again lead to a curtailed contest. Scroll down to follow India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates Live Updates Nov 7, 2026 06:24 AM IST India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: IND predicted XI Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh Nov 7, 2026 06:16 AM IST India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: NZ predicted XI Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry, Blair Tickner Nov 7, 2026 06:06 AM IST India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand in the 2nd of the five-match ODI series. India has a 1-0 lead in the series and has looked decent in the first game. They will be hoping to continue their domination in this one and improve their chances of winning the five-match ODI series. Virat Kohli of India raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 1st ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on November 4, 2026. (CREIMAS) The six appeal: How Virat Kohli has found a new gear in his batting In the autumn of his splendid career, before the inevitable cold dread of winter sets in, Virat Kohli has found a new meter in his batting. The high octave of the six, a stroke that he once employed as a means to an end, but now unfurled as an act of pure expression. He has struck sixes before – 715 across formats. But never at the frenetic frequency he is hitting them now. Since South Africa’s visit to India at the end of last year, he has struck one every 153rd ball (153.5 to be exact). Since then, in 13 games, every 25th ball has travelled beyond the ropes. The interval matters, because it is Kohli, inarguably the greatest to have played this format. It also matters, because there is no more fascinating sportsperson than one that is not only redefining, but reinterpreting himself. (READ MORE)

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