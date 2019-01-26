Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Live Cricket Online: When and where to watch 2nd ODI?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After dominating the Kiwis in the first ODI in Napier, India would like to extend their lead when they clash with New Zealand in the second match of the series on Saturday. The Indian bowling unit led by Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav toppled the New Zealand batting, and skipper Virat Kohli would expect the same from his bowlers on Saturday. In the batting unit, Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 75 to help the team chase down the modest target in just 34.5 overs.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE

New Zealand, on the other hand, would take the defeat in the previous ODI as a good wake up call and look to bounce back. Apart from Kane Williamson, the entire Kiwi batting lineup struggled against the Indian tweakers. Looking at the conditions at Bay Oval, New Zealand might include Ish Sodhi in the playing XI, as the conditions are traditionally known to benefit the spinners.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squad:

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult