Who are the umpires for India vs New Zealand 2026 T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad?

Defending champions India will take on New Zealand in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The final of the tournament is on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the umpires officiating the high-octane fixture. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf are named the on-field umpires for the game, with Allahuddien Paleker appointed the TV umpire. Adrian Holdstock and Andy Pycroft will pick up the fourth umpire and match referee duties, respectively.

“Illingworth will take charge of his second consecutive Men’s T20 World Cup Final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in 2024,” quoted an ICC press release. “It continues Illingworth’s impressive recent record of appointments, having also stood in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Final,” it further stated.