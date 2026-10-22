India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss and playing XI coming up from Christchurch

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. India has had the upper hand against New Zealand this year, winning the bilateral series in India and then beating them in the World Cup final.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match Scorecard: Check Here

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This, though, will be a different challenge from what they have played the Kiwis against previously. The dimensions will be smaller than the Indian grounds, but the bounce and seam movement will be significant. The Indian team, who have been travelling a lot lately, will play today just five days after the game against West Indies in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will want to taste blood by taking revenge for the Indian domination on their home ground. Their pace attack will suit these conditions, and the dimensions and shapes of the boundaries will give them a huge advantage.

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Live Updates Oct 22, 2026 11:19 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: IND playing XI Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh Oct 22, 2026 11:08 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: NZ playing XI Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson Oct 22, 2026 10:59 AM IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand. Well, what a mouth-watering series we have on cards; the only slightly frustrating part is that it is just a two-match Test series rather than three or four. Well, it is the product of the times we live in, but the white-ball stuff is quite packed; we start with a five-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series. How often do we see five-match ODI series these days? So sit back and relax we got you with all the live action and analysis from our writes do stay with us for this tour.