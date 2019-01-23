Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming: What time is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After registering a series win against Australia in both Test and ODI, Team India is all set to start their second leg of their tour down under when they take on New Zealand in a 5-match ODI series. The first ODI is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Virat Kohli led Indian side would aim to start the series on a high note.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park for the Men In Blue as New Zealand, on the other hand, will be boosted with confidence after they demolished Sri Lanka in all the three formats of the game. The Kiwis are ranked third in ICC ODI rankings, one spot below India, and have lost one series at home (to England) since December 2017.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the McLean Park in Napier.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will broadcast on Sony Six, SONY SIX HD, Sony Ten 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Six. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.