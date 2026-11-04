India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XI and toss coming up from Auckland

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow IND vs NZ updates. (CREIMAS)

India (IND) Vs New Zealand (NZ) Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: India begin their five-match ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday with a reshuffled side and a point to prove, fresh from a 3-2 T20I series win but facing familiar questions about their bowling depth in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the 50-over fold, with Shubman Gill captaining for the first three games before Shreyas Iyer takes over for the final two. The hosts, meanwhile, are dealing with their own set of disruptions as Devon Conway was ruled out with concussion after a training collision, adding to the absences of Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman, and Tim Seifert is set to fill in at the top.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Playing 11: Follow Here Story continues below this ad The venue offers little comfort for India, who have won just four of their 11 ODIs at Eden Park, including a seven-wicket defeat on their last visit in 2022. The pitch is expected to offer more bounce than the T20 surface, giving Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy a chance to test Rohit and Kohli early with the new ball. With Mohammed Siraj leading an inexperienced pace attack featuring Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj, India’s ability to strike in the middle overs, where Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion remains a debate, could determine whether they start the World Cup build-up on the front foot. Scroll down to follow India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score Updates Live Updates Nov 4, 2026 06:36 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: What did Mitchell Santner say at toss "They're a great side, as we've seen. In New Zealand, even the T20 series, they adapted really quickly, and I think that's, you know, what we pride ourselves on is when we go overseas is adapting to conditions, and we're going to have to do the same here with, you know, five games being kind of all around the country." Nov 4, 2026 06:26 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: NZ predicted XI Tim Seifert, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry Nov 4, 2026 06:15 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: IND predicted XI Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir/Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh Nov 4, 2026 06:05 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand in the first of the five-match ODI series. It is going to be cracking game of cricket all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who appearances are at premium in this format of the game. It will also show the strength of the Indian team and where they are at. Do stay with us; it is going to be a cracking game of cricket. Nov 4, 2026 06:03 AM IST India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on New Zealand in the first of the five-match ODI series. As expected, all eyes will be on both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose appearances at the international stage are at a premium. It is going to be a fascinating series, a test of where the Indian team is in terms of their ODI aspirations. Do stay with us; it is going to be a cracking game of cricket. IND vs NZ: Is the anti-ageing cream weather-proof? Eyes on Rohit, Kohli Focus shift on veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India gear up to take on New Zealand in a 5-match ODI series. (CREIMAS) For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ODI series against New Zealand starting in Auckland on Wednesday comes at an important stage in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The series could test them against a New Zealand attack that can trouble them in different ways. The focus, therefore, is less on the conditions and more on the bowlers India’s two senior batsmen will face. Matt Henry is expected to lead the attack with the new ball, with Jacob Duffy likely to partner him. Kyle Jamieson and Blair Tickner bring height and bounce, while Nathan Smith gives New Zealand another seam option. (READ MORE)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd