IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Kohli & pacers guide India home vs New Zealand in rain-hit game

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Virat Kohli’s fluent 74 and a century stand with captain Shubman Gill carried India to a comfortable victory in the rain-curtailed first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
India began their chase with an original target of 186 after New Zealand were bowled out for 185. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck early, and two separate rain interruptions during India’s innings then forced the target to be revised, eventually leaving them with 143 to get in 32 overs under the DLS method. Kohli took charge through the disruptions and added 114 runs for the second wicket with Gill before the captain departed for 37 in the 19th over. The stand proved decisive as India reached the revised target with 5 wickets to spare.
AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST ODI HIGHLIGHTS
Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after opting to bat, with India’s inexperienced pace attack delivering a performance that belied its lack of experience. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna unavailable, the Punjab pair of Arshdeep Singh (4/70) and Gurnoor Brar (3/44) shouldered the responsibility alongside Anshul Kamboj (2/22).
Arshdeep struck twice inside the powerplay as New Zealand limped to 45 for 2 in the first ten overs. Gurnoor, the 6-foot-5 Chandigarh pacer, then used his pace and extra bounce to trouble the hosts, including a brilliant reflex return catch to dismiss Tom Latham. Kamboj, meanwhile, bowled an eye-catching 46 dot balls in his ten-over spell, strangling New Zealand through the middle overs.
Tim Seifert top-scored with 38 while Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell made starts but neither could convert. A sharp piece of glovework from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s alertness ran out Mitchell, before Kohli took a stunning catch at second slip to remove Nathan Smith. Blair Tickner’s late cameo, which included three sixes off Arshdeep’s final over, pushed New Zealand past 180 but it always looked short on a good Eden Park surface.
The second ODI will be played in Wellington on Saturday.