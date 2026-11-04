IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Kohli & pacers guide India home vs New Zealand in rain-hit game

Virat Kohli’s fluent 74 and a century stand with captain Shubman Gill carried India to a comfortable victory in the rain-curtailed first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India began their chase with an original target of 186 after New Zealand were bowled out for 185. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck early, and two separate rain interruptions during India’s innings then forced the target to be revised, eventually leaving them with 143 to get in 32 overs under the DLS method. Kohli took charge through the disruptions and added 114 runs for the second wicket with Gill before the captain departed for 37 in the 19th over. The stand proved decisive as India reached the revised target with 5 wickets to spare.