IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs Namibia match?

India (IND) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup Match Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report: India will play their second match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 06:00 PM IST
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report: India are set to take on Namibia on Thursday.IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report: India are set to take on Namibia on Thursday. (PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: The Indian team had suffered an early wobble in their opening match against USA in Mumbai where they lost 6 wickets before even reaching 100 runs. Big names like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya all failed to fire and it was because of skipper Suryakumar Yadav that the Men in Blue got to a respectable total of 161. That would prove to be enough as the hosts skittled out USA for 132 with Mohammed Siraj taking 3.

Now, with Namibia in their sites, India will look to put forward a more secured batting performance in Delhi. With Abhishek doubtful, Sanju Samson will likely return to the lineup while Jasprit Bumrah, who sat out the USA match will also making a return. With the match against Pakistan next, the Men in Blue will be hoping to get rid of the chinks in their armour.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Pitch Report

The playing surface of the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been known to provide more assistance to the batters than the bowlers. The pitch offers plenty of bounce and carry which plays right into the batters’ hands. With India boasting of big hitters like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya among others, expect them to have a field day. When it comes to the bowling part, pacers will have more purchase than the spinners with the initial overs expected to assist swing.

New Delhi weather forecast

According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Sunday will be 20 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy with the air quality predicted to be hazardous. The temperature rises to 25 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 15 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy and unhealthy throughout the day as well as night. There’s no chance of rain.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Why winning trial-by-fire match against Afghanistan makes South Africa favourites
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma doubtful for India vs Namibia; Sanju Samson likely to get chance
Abhishek Sharma injury T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
Advertisement
Best of Express
'He has sold India': Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi signed ‘one-sided’ US trade deal under a ‘chokehold’
rahul gandhi-modi
Explained: The US revisions to trade deal factsheet, how they affect India
Donald Trump trade deal
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Kohrra 2 review
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
The Bird on a Rock: Saif Ali Khan’s latest appearance features a ₹4.3 million masterpiece
Saif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in Mumbai
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News