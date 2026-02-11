IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs Namibia match?

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: The Indian team had suffered an early wobble in their opening match against USA in Mumbai where they lost 6 wickets before even reaching 100 runs. Big names like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya all failed to fire and it was because of skipper Suryakumar Yadav that the Men in Blue got to a respectable total of 161. That would prove to be enough as the hosts skittled out USA for 132 with Mohammed Siraj taking 3.

Now, with Namibia in their sites, India will look to put forward a more secured batting performance in Delhi. With Abhishek doubtful, Sanju Samson will likely return to the lineup while Jasprit Bumrah, who sat out the USA match will also making a return. With the match against Pakistan next, the Men in Blue will be hoping to get rid of the chinks in their armour.