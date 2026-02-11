IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like for India vs Namibia match?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: The Indian team had suffered an early wobble in their opening match against USA in Mumbai where they lost 6 wickets before even reaching 100 runs. Big names like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya all failed to fire and it was because of skipper Suryakumar Yadav that the Men in Blue got to a respectable total of 161. That would prove to be enough as the hosts skittled out USA for 132 with Mohammed Siraj taking 3.
Now, with Namibia in their sites, India will look to put forward a more secured batting performance in Delhi. With Abhishek doubtful, Sanju Samson will likely return to the lineup while Jasprit Bumrah, who sat out the USA match will also making a return. With the match against Pakistan next, the Men in Blue will be hoping to get rid of the chinks in their armour.
The playing surface of the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been known to provide more assistance to the batters than the bowlers. The pitch offers plenty of bounce and carry which plays right into the batters’ hands. With India boasting of big hitters like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya among others, expect them to have a field day. When it comes to the bowling part, pacers will have more purchase than the spinners with the initial overs expected to assist swing.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Sunday will be 20 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy with the air quality predicted to be hazardous. The temperature rises to 25 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 15 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy and unhealthy throughout the day as well as night. There’s no chance of rain.
