scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Was nervous in the 90’s: Ton-up Deepak Hooda tells Sanju Samson after close win over Ireland

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson stitched the highest partnership ever for India in T20 cricket as they shared 176 run for the second wicket.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 29, 2022 1:29:41 pm
deepak hooda sanju samsonSanju Samson and Deepak Hooda broke the record of highest-ever partnership in the shortest format cricket for India. (Screengrab/BCCI)

Deepak Hooda stole the limelight with a 57-ball 104 in India’s second T20 International against Ireland on Tuesday.

However, the right-hand batter admitted that when he entered the 90’s he instinctively became a bit nervous.

“I had goosebumps scoring the hundred and winning at the same time. But I admit I did become a bit nervous but things turned out well,” said Hooda during a post-match interaction video with his batting partner Sanju Samson. The BCCI has shared the video on social media.

An excellent maiden T20I century by Deepak Hooda along with a fine fifty by Sanju Samson powered India to a mammoth 227/7, which did turn out to be a match-winning total.  En route, the duo also stitched the highest partnership ever for India in T20 cricket as they shared 176 run for the second wicket. Hooda and Samson’s stunning partnership became the ninth highest in all men’s T20Is.

Also Read |‘Happy with my intent’: Deepak Hooda

Looking back at the stand, Hooda said, “Sanju is my childhood friend, always good to bat with him.”

“To be honest, I was coming from a good IPL and wanted to follow the same performance. Happy with my intent. I like playing in that manner (aggressive) and these days I am batting up the order so getting some time,” he added.

Also Read |After a long wait, Deepak Hooda’s time has come

Hooda also praised Hardik Pandya, who led the team in the two-match series.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>

“Obviously, Hardik is leading very well. He led a new franchise in the IPL and they won the title. I’m really happy for him and the way he’s taking responsibility. I’m really proud of him, he’s doing very well.”

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 29: Latest News