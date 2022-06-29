Was nervous in the 90’s: Ton-up Deepak Hooda tells Sanju Samson after close win over Ireland

Deepak Hooda stole the limelight with a 57-ball 104 in India’s second T20 International against Ireland on Tuesday.

However, the right-hand batter admitted that when he entered the 90’s he instinctively became a bit nervous.

“I had goosebumps scoring the hundred and winning at the same time. But I admit I did become a bit nervous but things turned out well,” said Hooda during a post-match interaction video with his batting partner Sanju Samson. The BCCI has shared the video on social media.

From maiden T20I 💯 & 5⃣0⃣ & record-breaking stand to Umran Malik’s fine comeback in the last over. 💪👌 On the mic with @HoodaOnFire & @IamSanjuSamson after #TeamIndia‘s T20I series win over Ireland. 👍 👍 – By @RajalArora Full video 🎥 ⬇️ #IREvIND https://t.co/sAfGZC39h3 pic.twitter.com/WNm4iDrQxN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2022

An excellent maiden T20I century by Deepak Hooda along with a fine fifty by Sanju Samson powered India to a mammoth 227/7, which did turn out to be a match-winning total. En route, the duo also stitched the highest partnership ever for India in T20 cricket as they shared 176 run for the second wicket. Hooda and Samson’s stunning partnership became the ninth highest in all men’s T20Is.

Looking back at the stand, Hooda said, “Sanju is my childhood friend, always good to bat with him.”

“To be honest, I was coming from a good IPL and wanted to follow the same performance. Happy with my intent. I like playing in that manner (aggressive) and these days I am batting up the order so getting some time,” he added.

Hooda also praised Hardik Pandya, who led the team in the two-match series.

“Obviously, Hardik is leading very well. He led a new franchise in the IPL and they won the title. I’m really happy for him and the way he’s taking responsibility. I’m really proud of him, he’s doing very well.”