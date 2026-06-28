India vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s IND will take on Lorcan Tucker’s IRE in Belfast

IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Match 2026 Live: India will take on Ireland. (FILE photo)

IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s Ireland will lock horns against Lorcan Tucker’s Ireland in the second of the two-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. The hosts already caused a massive upset, beating the visitors in the first T20I to register their first win against India ever.

India has looked rusty in both the bowling and batting departments. With the ball intially Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh did trouble the Irish batters the remainder of the bowling lot could not sustain the same pressure. And then with the bat, the total for the most part looked achievable in that innings, especially while Abhishek Sharma was batting, but drifted away pretty quickly.

Story continues below this ad The debutants for the Irish, Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, have picked up five wickets together and kept breaking partnerships through that innings as India were looking to stabilise. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST OF IND vs IRE T20 MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Jun 28, 2026 03:19 PM IST India vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland predicted XI Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moodra, Matthew Hollard Jun 28, 2026 03:07 PM IST India vs Ireland Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Ireland. India needs to win the game to level the series, or they will lose it. The defeat in the first game would have come as a shocker, but now they will be aware that they are in for a fight and cannot take Ireland lightly. Please stay with us for all the updates. Two debutants, born in South Africa and India, bring down world champions India Debutant pair of Matt Hollard born in South Africa and Jai Moondra, born in Rajasthan’s Tonk, shared five wickets between them to set up a famous win. (X/Ireland Cricket) Ireland secured a historic 34-run T20I victory over world champions India in Belfast, driven by a standout performance from two debutant bowlers, Matt Hollard (born in South Africa) and Jai Moondra (born in Rajasthan, India). The duo shared five wickets to defend a total set up by Irish batsmen Lorcan Tucker (50) and Gareth Delany (49). Notably, both Hollard and Moondra play together domestically for Dublin's Balbriggan Cricket Club, marking the first time the historic club has had two players represent Ireland in the same match. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

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