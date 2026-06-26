India vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer’s IND will lock horns with Lorcan Tucker’s IRE in Belfast

IND vs IRE 1st T20 Match 2026 Live: IND will take on Ireland

IND vs IRE 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Lorcan Tucker’s Ireland in the first of the two-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday. All eyes will be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is coming off a blistering Indian Premier League season.

Apart from that, it also marks the beginning of the new regime under Iyer, who replaced World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav. Iyer has been warming the bench, and many pundits and former cricketers have touted him as a deserving captain; now he has his opportunity.

Story continues below this ad Although the 50-over World Cup in South Africa next year is the team’s immediate priority, they will also focus on the 20-over World Cup Down Under, preparing and looking for suitable incumbents who can help the Men in Blue win their third consecutive T20 title. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST OF IND vs IRE T20 MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Sooryavanshi storm brews: tickets rush, windows under threat, Irish rattled File image of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action for India A against Sri Lanka A. (Photo: BCCI via X) Driven by the immense hype surrounding teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—who is set to become the youngest-ever international cricketer this Friday—Cricket Ireland is facing an overwhelming ticket demand that far exceeds the 5,000-seat capacity of Belfast's Stormont ground. Due to the tour being finalized late in March, Dublin’s larger 12,000-seat Malahide stadium was unavailable due to a concert series, forcing the fixtures north. Despite initial apprehensions regarding the northern location and recent local violence, the Indian diaspora's massive interest in Sooryavanshi’s historic debut has completely erased any doubts, leaving cricket officials scrambling to accommodate the unprecedented crowds. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

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