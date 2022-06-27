‘Hopefully he gets an opportunity’: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik after his nervous start

India’s fast- bowling sensation Umran Malik made his India debut on Sunday night against Ireland. All eyes were on him but he had a rather nervous start to his international career.

The speedster gave away 14 runs in the only over he bowled. With contributions from Ishan Kishan (26 off 11), Deepak Hooda (47 not out off 29) and skipper Hardik Pandya (24 off 12), India cruised to victory in 9.2 overs.

Hardik Pandya backed his debutant fast bowler saying that he is hopeful of Umran getting another opportunity in the second T20I to prove himself. “So hopefully he gets an opportunity. Some of the shots Harry (Tector) played had me in awe. Look forward to him developing and taking Irish cricket again,” the skipper said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ireland staged a spirited recovery through Harry Tector, who went for the offensive against the Indian pacers, including Umran Malik. Tector hit 64 not out off 33 balls and took the team’s total to 108 for four after the rain reduced the game to 12 overs a side.

“Great to start the series with a win, fortunate we got a game. It is important for our team to start with a win. Umran was kept back after I had a chat with him, he’s more comfortable with the older ball and they batted fantastically,” Hardik said.

A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets 🧢 No.98 #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/8JXXsRJFbW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

Umran dragged his third ball down the leg side and it raced to the boundary off Lorcan Tucker’s (18 off 16) pads. Two balls later, Tector played a beautiful straight drive off a full delivery. Malik dragged the next one short but Hector was ready to pull it for a six.

India will face Ireland in the second T20I now on Tuesday at Dublin.