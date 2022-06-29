‘Happy with my intent’: Deepak Hooda on his 57-ball 104 vs Ireland

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda hit a master-class maiden century as India survived a mighty scare before defeating Ireland by four runs in a nail-biting high-scoring second T20 International to sweep the two-match series on Tuesday night.

The right-hander scored 104 off 57 balls to become only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International ton. Talking about his magnificent form, he said at the post-match presentation,”To be honest, I was coming from a good IPL and wanted to follow the same performance. Happy with my intent.”

For his sensational ton against Ireland, Hooda bags the Player of the Match award in the 2nd T20I.

Hooda scored 151 runs in two T20I matches against Ireland and was also awarded The Player of the Series. “I like playing in that manner and these days I am batting up the order so getting some time,” he added.

Hooda put on a stunning show with the bat & bagged the Player of the Series award as India completed a cleansweep in the 2-match T20I series against Ireland.

Opting to bat, Hooda showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and backfoot.

While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the frontfoot, he was equally good on the backfoot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes.

Hooda decorated his knock with nine fours and six hits over the fence.

Hooda was added to the Indian T20I side after an impressive show in the IPL 2022 where he played for Lucknow Super Giants and scored 451 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 136.67.