IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs Ireland Live On TV & Online

IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India will take on Ireland. (Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI)

IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: After a shock defeat in the first T20I, India will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. For the visitors, on the other hand, it is a chance to create history by winning the series for the first time against the Men in Blue.

Shreyas Iyer’s men looked rusty for the majority of that game. In the powerplay with the ball, although they got a good start as Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana got three wickets in the middle overs, Ireland rebuilt, and in the final overs, they attacked to put on a massive total on the board. And later, with the ball, both the debutants Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard picked up five wickets to rattle the powerful Indian batting line-up.