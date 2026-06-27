IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs Ireland Live On TV & Online

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IND Vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: After a shock defeat in the first T20I, India will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday. For the visitors, on the other hand, it is a chance to create history by winning the series for the first time against the Men in Blue.
Shreyas Iyer’s men looked rusty for the majority of that game. In the powerplay with the ball, although they got a good start as Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana got three wickets in the middle overs, Ireland rebuilt, and in the final overs, they attacked to put on a massive total on the board. And later, with the ball, both the debutants Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard picked up five wickets to rattle the powerful Indian batting line-up.
Although Abhishek Sharma managed to score a half-century, and Shivam Dube later blitzed for a bit, India could not cope with the sustained pressure applied by the Irish bowlers on a slightly bouncy track, which got a little slower when India were batting.
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info
When will the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I be played?
The opening match of the series is scheduled to be played on June 28 (Sunday).
Where will the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I be held?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will be played at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.
What time will the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I start?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will begin at 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time).
How can you watch the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I on linear TV?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
How can you live stream the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in India?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.
Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain & wicketkeeper), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.