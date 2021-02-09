Watch: James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane with identical deliveries

On both occasions, the off-stump was sent cart-wheeling as Gill and Rahane were left clueless. (Screengrab)

England’s veteran speedster James Anderson’s twin strikes dented Indian hopes of saving the match on the final day of the first Test on Tuesday. Anderson dismissed a well-set Shubman Gill (50), followed by Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket, which set the stage for England’s huge win over India by 227 runs.

The master of reverse swing took 4 balls to scale back India to 92 for 4 from 92 for 2. India were chasing a target of 420 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

The 38-year-old Anderson showed why he is considered a master of reverse swing, cleaning up Gill (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over with deliveries that came in sharply. On both occasions, the off-stump was sent cart-wheeling as Gill and Rahane were left clueless.

Anderson, who came to India with 606 wickets, showcased a brilliant use of reverse swing to find out the gap between bat and pad of Shubman Gill. The India opener was sent back immediately after his fifty. Gill’s knock lasted 83 balls and was studded with one six and 7 fours.

Must be really cloudy in Chennai pic.twitter.com/PVhX5SUjHC — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 9, 2021

Vice captain Rahane was the new man in and Anderson was high in confidence. Huge appeal for LBW against Rahane immediately. He survived a close leg-before decision off the second ball he faced with the delivery keeping very low and just hitting him outside the line of off-stump according to the on-field umpire.

But on the very next delivery, Anderson ruled the umpire’s decision out of the equation by sending Rahane’s off-stump flying. He later dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (11), having him caught by skipper Joe Root at short cover after the Indian attempted a clip to the on-side resulting in a leading edge.

India lost the first match of the four-match Test series at Chepauk by 227 runs with India being bowled out for 192. The visitors are 1-0 now. The second match will also take place at the same venue from February 13.