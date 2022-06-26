India tour of England: Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Team India Test skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19. It could be a massive blow to India’s preparations for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston starting from July 1.

According to a BCCI statement, “Rohit has tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test in Leicester, England. His test was conducted on Saturday, June 25. He’s been placed under isolation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team supervising his health.”

UPDATE – #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

There were speculations over Rohit’s health during the third day of the warm-up match against Leicestershire where the Indian skipper made 25 in the first innings.

Earlier, R Ashwin had also tested positive before leaving India which delayed his arrival.

Ahead of their fifth and last Test match against England, the India are playing a four-day tour match against Leicestershire. India currently lead the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester last year, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

A win or draw in the 5th Test will help them win a series in England for the first time since 2007-08.