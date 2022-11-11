scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

‘Ghar ka ek hi buzurg hona chahiye, saat buzurg nahi’ (There should only be one leader in the team, not seven): Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja slams Rohit Sharma's captaincy after India's T20 World Cup loss in the semis against England.

IND vs ENG, T20 World CUPAjay Jadeja slams Rohit Sharma's captaincy after India's T20 World Cup loss in the semis against England. (AP)

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has made a scathing attack on Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma following India’s 10-wicket loss in the semifinals against England in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Jadeja said the ageing side is also one of the major factor in India’s World Cup debacle.

“Ghar ka ek hi buzurg hona chahiye, saat buzurg honge toh bhi dikkat hai. (There should only be one leader in the team. If there are 7, it would be difficult),” Ajay Jadeja was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Jadeja also questioned Rohit Sharma’s captaincy before the lead up to the World Cup.

Main ek baat bolunga jo chubhegi agar Rohit Sharma sunenge, agar team banaani hai kisi captain ko, toh usko saare saal team ke saath rehna padta hai. Poore saal me Rohit Sharma kitne daure pe rahe? Ye hindsight me nahi keh raha, ye main pehle bhi bola hu. Aapne team bani hai, aur aap saath nahi rehte. Coach bhi New Zealand nahi jaa rahe. (I would say one thing which might hurt Rohit Sharma. If you have to make a team as captain, you have to stick with the side for the entire year. How many series did Rohit Sharma play this year? I’m not saying this in hindsight, I’ve been saying this since before. Even in New Zealand, the coach isn’t travelling),” said Jadeja.

England reached the target of 169 runs with four overs to spare as openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) obliterated India’s bowlers.

They silenced the 40,000-strong pro-India crowd by scoring 170 runs off 96 deliveries. Theirs was the highest England opening stand in T20 cricket, and the highest opening stand in all T20 World Cups.

 

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:14:12 am
England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
