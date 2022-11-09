IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal: Will rain play spoilsport at Adelaide?

India will take on England at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday.

The weather looks promising and it seems like a full match is on the cards.

According to meteorological reports, the minimum temperature of the day will be 17 degrees celsius and the maximum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius.

So it will be ideal conditions to play cricket.

However, it is estimated that there may be rain and a few thunderstorms in the morning.

But rain and thunderstorms are expected to clear by the afternoon.

With a wind speed expected to be 20 KMPH if any clouds are left, the wind will take over.

India will play England at 6:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST).

India finished first in their group and Rohit Sharma’s men look in good form after back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

In the knockout phase, the men in blue only lost to South Africa in Perth. Apart from Rohit and allrounder Axar Patel, the team has been firing all cylinders.

England on the other hand finished second in their group. Butler’s men beat the Blackcaps convincingly but had a mediocre outing against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash.

England lost to Ireland and the match against Australia at MCG was washed out due to a run.

The previous knockout encounter between India and England occurred in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Final where India won by five runs.