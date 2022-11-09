scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal: Will rain play spoilsport at Adelaide?

India vs England, Adelaide weather report: It is estimated that there may be rain and a few thunderstorms in the morning with a chance of 40 percent rain.

India vs England WeatherT20 World Cup: India vs England semi-final weather report (SOURCE: Twitter)

India will take on England at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday.

The weather looks promising and it seems like a full match is on the cards.

According to meteorological reports, the minimum temperature of the day will be 17 degrees celsius and the maximum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius.

So it will be ideal conditions to play cricket.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

However, it is estimated that there may be rain and a few thunderstorms in the morning.

But rain and thunderstorms are expected to clear by the afternoon.

With a wind speed expected to be 20 KMPH if any clouds are left, the wind will take over.

Adelaide weather forecast for the week.

India will play England at 6:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST).

Advertisement

India finished first in their group and Rohit Sharma’s men look in good form after back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

In the knockout phase, the men in blue only lost to South Africa in Perth. Apart from Rohit and allrounder Axar Patel, the team has been firing all cylinders.

England on the other hand finished second in their group. Butler’s men beat the Blackcaps convincingly but had a mediocre outing against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash.

Advertisement

England lost to Ireland and the match against Australia at MCG was washed out due to a run.

The previous knockout encounter between India and England occurred in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Final where India won by five runs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:32:28 pm
Next Story

“Is Surya chilled out? Why do England fielders scurry across the large Aus fields? What flies fastest – a baguette, a naan or Wood’s bowling?”

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pak vs NZ
Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News