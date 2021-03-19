scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
India ODI squad announced, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya included

All three ODIs will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

March 19, 2021
India ODI squadSuryakumar Yadav has got the ODI call after his impressive show in debut T20I against England. (PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s ODI squad for three-match series against England starting from March 23. Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will have Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya in the side. All the three ODIs will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In a bid to improve their show in the ODIs, the selection committee headed by former India pacer Chetan Sharma has included Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya as surprising inclusions. In the last two ODI series, India lost both. In Pune, India have played four ODIs out of which they won two.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar’s selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.

