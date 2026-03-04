IND vs ENG Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like as India take on England

IND vs ENG Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Suryakumar Yadav’s India face Harry Brook’s England in the semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have had a slightly more rocky ride in this tournament than they would have expected but things seem to be falling place for them towards the end of the Super Eights. have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener.

Sanju Samson was brought back to the side to break the predictability of a left-handed top-three in the powerplay and that move has worked brilliantly. More than 10 years after his India debut, Samson finally delivered on the big stage with a career-defining 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies. The 31-year-old’s confidence must be sky high after that special effort and India would be hoping that rubs off on his opening partner Abhishek Sharma.