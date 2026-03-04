IND vs ENG Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: What will the conditions be like as India take on England

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs ENG Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: Suryakumar Yadav’s India face Harry Brook’s England in the semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have had a slightly more rocky ride in this tournament than they would have expected but things seem to be falling place for them towards the end of the Super Eights. have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener.
Sanju Samson was brought back to the side to break the predictability of a left-handed top-three in the powerplay and that move has worked brilliantly. More than 10 years after his India debut, Samson finally delivered on the big stage with a career-defining 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies. The 31-year-old’s confidence must be sky high after that special effort and India would be hoping that rubs off on his opening partner Abhishek Sharma.
England will have their plans ready for the two openers. Expect a barrage of short balls into the body from Jofra Archer to test Samson, who has struggled against the England tearaway in the past, while Will Jacks could trouble Sharma with his off-spin in the powerplay. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has also bowled in the first six overs while the hosts need to be at their best against a wily Adil Rashid in the middle overs. The openers and the rest of the Indian batters did have all those challenges in mind in a three-hour long practice session on Tuesday.
England have played on the exact same pitch that has been reserved for this semifinal. They had lost to the West Indies last time around, with the latter defending a target of 196. The second match that has been played on this pitch is probably the greatest in Italy’s cricket history, their 10-wicket win over Nepal. England’s Sam Curran said that the conditions won’t be alien to them in this game. Wankhede is known to be batter-friendly and it is unlikely India will tinker with their side.
Clear skies have been forecast for this semifinal in Mumbai. The conditions could be as good as it could get to play a game of cricket in the city. Temperatures are expected to hover between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels likely to surpass the 60 per cent mark.
