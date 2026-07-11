India vs England 5th T20I Live score and updates: IND will lock horns with ENG in Rose Bowl

IND vs ENG live score: India will take on England in the fifth T20I. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 5th T20I live score: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Harry Brook’s England in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The visitors have already lost the series after their loss in the previous game at Bristol

The batting, which looked impregnable during the World Cup, has struggled to score runs when the surfaces favour the bowlers. The bowling also failed to deliver the expected results. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah is making the pace department look toothless, and spinners, though they have done well in patches, could not deliver a match-winning spell.

Story continues below this ad England, on the other hand, has been quite superb with both bat and ball. Different players during the course of the bilateral series have stepped up and delivered the results. Skipper Brook played a magnificent innings in Bristol and will be hoping to continue his good run. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST OF IND vs ENG 5th T20 MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Jul 11, 2026 03:44 PM IST India vs England 5th T20I Live score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England in the final T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Although India has lost the series, they still have to try to win a game for pride and also to test a few players on the bench. It is going to be an interesting game of cricket; do stay with us for all the updates. BCCI calls this a ‘bad phase’. Trent Bridge suggests it’s a method problem The Indian team during the 4th T20I. (Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI) Four months after lifting the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has been stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the playing XI, serving as the scapegoat for an rigid Indian side that has forgotten how to adapt. Having just suffered a shock whitewash against Ireland, a desperate India now faces England in Southampton trying to salvage pride and protect the World No. 1 T20I ranking they have held since 2022. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

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