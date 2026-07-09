India vs England Live Score, 4th T20I: Can IND claw back in must-win match vs ENG in Bristol?

India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: After their crushing defeat in the last match vs England where they lost by 125, their heaviest defeat ever by runs, India have no room for error in the 4th encounter in Bristol. With England already 2-0 up after 3 matches, if India lose this game, they have no chance to come back in this series with just one last game remaining.
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Dropping Sanju Samson and then bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in his place hasn’t had the desired effect that India would have hoped for. Sooryavanshi, who was expected to fire straightaway, has struggled in English conditions scoring 14 and 13 respectively in the two matches he has played.
What has compounded India’s worries are that their other batters have also all gone into a shell in the last two matches with big hitters like captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and to a certain extent, Abhishek Sharma struggling for consistency.
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India crash to record 125-run defeat in 3rd T20I vs England
India were thrashed by 125 runs, their worst-ever T20I defeat in a chase, by England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, being wiped out for just 76 runs runs in reply to a target of 202. It is India’s fourth defeat in five matches since they won the 2026 T20 World Cup, with the one game they didn’t lose being the washed-out first T20I of this series. England have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and thus can’t lose this series now. Just four Indian players managed to get to double-digit scores, with the highest being 13 runs scored by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma.
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