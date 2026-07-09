India vs England Live Score, 4th T20I: Can IND claw back in must-win match vs ENG in Bristol?

India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: After their crushing defeat in the last match vs England where they lost by 125, their heaviest defeat ever by runs, India have no room for error in the 4th encounter in Bristol. With England already 2-0 up after 3 matches, if India lose this game, they have no chance to come back in this series with just one last game remaining.

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Dropping Sanju Samson and then bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in his place hasn’t had the desired effect that India would have hoped for. Sooryavanshi, who was expected to fire straightaway, has struggled in English conditions scoring 14 and 13 respectively in the two matches he has played.

What has compounded India’s worries are that their other batters have also all gone into a shell in the last two matches with big hitters like captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and to a certain extent, Abhishek Sharma struggling for consistency.

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