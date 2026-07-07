India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Will Shreyas Iyer get his first win as India captain?

India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: IND take on ENG at Trent Bridge. (CREIMAS)

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: After losing the 2nd T20I match against England in Manchester, India will need to buckle up and find their form with just 3 more games left. Even with the debut of explosive batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India could not get the better of the hosts going down by 4 wickets and are trailing the series 1-0 after 2 matches with the first encounter at Chester-le-Street abandoned due to rain.

India will likely start with the same team that played the second T20I which means veteran batter Sanju Samson will have to sit out again in favour of Sooryavanshi. New captain Shreyas Iyer will also look for the first win of his tenure, having lost 3 of the 4 matches he has skippered so far, including a 2-0 series whitewash vs Ireland.

Story continues below this ad England, meanwhile, have little reasons to tweak their team after convincingly defeating the reigning world champions. All eyes will be on skipper Harry Brook who after the retirement of Ben Stokes, might also be appointed as Test skipper and a series victory over India might just convive the ECB taht he is the correct man to lead the team into the future. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST OF IND vs ENG 3rd T20 MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Jul 7, 2026 07:00 PM IST India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: What did batting coach Sitanshu Kotak say ahead of game "Ever since Vaibhav came into the team, he was ready to debut. It's not that he was ready only in the last game. From our point of view, the only thing about his game that we've told him is whatever his game, his instinct, the way he plays, the cricket he has played to get here, he should stick to the same (style of) cricket... I don't think otherwise there's any precise instruction" Jul 7, 2026 06:50 PM IST India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy Jul 7, 2026 06:41 PM IST India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: ENG playing XI Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue Jul 7, 2026 06:31 PM IST India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England in the third T20I. England has won the last game at Manchester as young Jacob Bethell played a sublime innings. Ravi Bishnoi was the bowler who got it wrong on the evening when things were going to plan. It is a game India has to win if they have to stay alive in the series. Stay with us for all the live updates. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 2nd T20I against England at Old Trafford (BCCI/Creimas Photo) England’s ‘homework’ pays off against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi England had a plan. They may have been in all sorts of turmoil in recent times, but they had done their homework on the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India. “We have some tactical decisions. Just a matter of executing now,” captain Harry Brook said at the toss about their ploy to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in check on his international debut. Sooryavanshi’s debut seemed an inevitability at Manchester, considering the form — or the abject lack of it — of Sanju Samson in the last three matches. Anticipating the move, England had devised a plan against Sooryavanshi. Not that plans always work against the youngster, but today, they did as he only scored a 10-ball 14.

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