India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s IND will take on Harry Brook’s ENG at Manchester

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score: IND will take on ENG.

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Harry Brook’s England in match two of the five-match series on Saturday at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The first game between the sides ended as a no-result due to the rain.

After the mauling the Indian side took in Ireland, the batting seemed to take a more pragmatic approach in the first game, with Shreyas Iyer anchoring in the middle after Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock at the top of the order.

Story continues below this ad The bowling could not be exposed as the rain had its say. England, on the other hand, bowled decently. Saqib Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also chipped in with a couple of crucial wickets at the crucial junctures of the game. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST OF IND vs ENG T20 MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Jul 4, 2026 03:41 PM IST India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score: ENG playing XI Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Jul 4, 2026 03:29 PM IST India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England in Manchester. After the result in the first game, both teams will be hoping the rain gods are kinder so that we have a full game, which will be an entertaining one, given the quality in both teams' ranks. It is going to be a cracking game of cricket, so stay with us to get all the live updates. Tilak Varma’s deficiencies against spin make him a misfit at No 5 Tilak Varma in action. (Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI) During the first T20I against England, Tilak Varma’s slow knock of 13 off 13 balls dented India's momentum by dropping the run-rate from 10.73 to 9.25, but blaming the 23-year-old overlooks his challenging role as the team's flexible "fix-it" batsman. Having been shuffled across positions from No. 3 to No. 7 over his 52-match career—similar to KL Rahul's utility role in ODIs—Tilak has proven his adaptability with highly impressive career statistics, including an average of 43.44 and a strike-rate of 142.7. While his overall numbers show no cause for alarm, his primary recent struggle has been an inability to shift gears and accelerate the scoring tempo when thrust into these unstable batting situations. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

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