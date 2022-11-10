India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND lock horns with ENG in Adelaide Oval

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
By: Sports Desk
November 10, 2022 8:24:40 am
India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 2nd Semi-Final: With Pakistan already in the final after defeating New Zealand, Team India will have extra motivation as they take on England in the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. But the mouthwatering clash will have a significant obstacle in the form of the Three Lions who will go all out to punch their tickets in the final.

India will be confident due to their superior record against England in T20 World Cups. The two sides have made thrice with India walking away with the victory on two occasions. England, meanwhile, will have a chip on their shoulder and will be hoping to tie this score when it’s all said and done.

T20 World Cup: Pant in play for a spot in semi-final vs England

The team has gone all out to back the 37-year-old Karthik behind the stumps while experts and pundits would like to see Pant in the playing eleven. (AP)

RAHUL Dravid and Rohit Sharma would have ticked most boxes and made up their minds over almost the entire playing XI for the semi-final against England on Thursday. But there is still one spot about which they will have to contemplate a lot.

Will they go with experience over the youngster everyone wants to see in the team. Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant. The team has gone all out to back the 37-year-old Karthik behind the stumps while experts and pundits would like to see Pant in the playing eleven.

It’s a hard choice to make, especially since the semi-final will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The track won’t be fresh and conditions will suit India more. The field isn’t as big as other Australian grounds, the square boundaries especially are much shorter than the straight ones. (READ MORE)

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 08:24:40 am
