India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND lock horns with ENG in Adelaide Oval

T20 World Cup: Pant in play for a spot in semi-final vs England

The team has gone all out to back the 37-year-old Karthik behind the stumps while experts and pundits would like to see Pant in the playing eleven. (AP)

RAHUL Dravid and Rohit Sharma would have ticked most boxes and made up their minds over almost the entire playing XI for the semi-final against England on Thursday. But there is still one spot about which they will have to contemplate a lot.

Will they go with experience over the youngster everyone wants to see in the team. Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant. The team has gone all out to back the 37-year-old Karthik behind the stumps while experts and pundits would like to see Pant in the playing eleven.

It's a hard choice to make, especially since the semi-final will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The track won't be fresh and conditions will suit India more. The field isn't as big as other Australian grounds, the square boundaries especially are much shorter than the straight ones.