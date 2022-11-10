India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND lock horns with ENG in Adelaide Oval

India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 2nd Semi-Final: With Pakistan already in the final after defeating New Zealand, Team India will have extra motivation as they take on England in the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. But the mouthwatering clash will have a significant obstacle in the form of the Three Lions who will go all out to punch their tickets in the final.
India will be confident due to their superior record against England in T20 World Cups. The two sides have made thrice with India walking away with the victory on two occasions. England, meanwhile, will have a chip on their shoulder and will be hoping to tie this score when it’s all said and done.
Follow IND vs ENG live score & updates from Adelaide below