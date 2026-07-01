India vs England Live Score, 1st T20: Will Shreyas Iyer register his first win as captain?

IND vs ENG 1st T20 Match 2026 Live: India will lock horns with England. (FILE photo)

IND vs ENG 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Harry Brook’s England in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The visitors are coming off an embarrassing defeat against Ireland, losing the series 2-0.

The harsh result has shown Shreyas Iyer and his team that there are no easy series in international cricket; complacency can lead to harsh results. Both India’s bowling and batting departments looked lacklustre.

Story continues below this ad England, on the other hand, played their last T20I against India in the semifinal in Mumbai, where they lost a close game. With Brook too fresh in his captaincy role, he will be looking to mould a side to his will and impart his captaincy style and imprint on it. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST OF IND vs ENG T20 MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 07:32 PM IST India vs England Live Score: What did Iyer say after loss against Ireland "I think you can’t take anything for granted. You can’t just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you’re in that moment. Like I mentioned earlier, you’ve got to stay in the present and see to it that if you’ve got that opportunity to squeeze the opponent, we’ve got to do that. And yeah, never take any moment or situation lightly," Iyer, who took over from Suryakumar Yadav said. Jul 1, 2026 07:19 PM IST India vs England Live Score: What did Brendon McCullum ahead of game "We look to Durham in two days' time and we look at the workload that some of our boys have had in this Test and you work out what's the right balance and how do you manufacture it. You can't do anything about the scheduling, it is what it is. You've just got to operate around it. The good thing is we've got some good, strong options within our squads. When we get up to Durham, we'll make a plan and we'll look forward to the Indian series getting underway." Jul 1, 2026 07:10 PM IST India vs England Live Score: What did Shreyas Iyer say ahead of game "See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliant." Jul 1, 2026 06:59 PM IST India vs England Live Score: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy Jul 1, 2026 06:50 PM IST India vs England Live Score: ENG playing XI Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood Jul 1, 2026 06:38 PM IST India vs England Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England. It is going to be a cracking series in terms of power-hitting because the surfaces that will be on display will be flat to entertain the crowd. The onus, though, is on India to deliver the expectation of the promise of the series, as both batting and bowling looked flat against Ireland in the recently concluded series. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. Jul 1, 2026 06:38 PM IST India vs England Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England. It is going to be a cracking series in terms of power-hitting because the surfaces that will be on display will be flat to entertain the crowd. The onus, though, is on India to deliver the expectation of the promise of the series, as both batting and bowling looked flat against Ireland in the recently concluded series. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. India vs England T20I series: Varun Chakaravarthy brings X-factor and control Despite Varun Chakaravarthy having a lean patch during the T20 World Cup, in terms of economy rate, India have chosen to retain him as the lone X-factor bowling option. (AP Photo) Following India's shocking 0-2 series defeat to Ireland caused by a batting collapse and a lack of control in the middle overs, captain Shreyas Iyer receives a vital bowling boost with the return of spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Looking to bounce back as India begins a five-match T20I series against England this Wednesday at Chester-le-Street, Iyer will lean on Chakaravarthy, who was his dependable "go-to" bowler during their successful 2024 IPL title run with the Kolkata Knight Riders. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

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