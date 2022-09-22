scorecardresearch
‘I gave freedom to myself after reaching 50’: Harmanpreet Kaur on her 143* vs England

The 88-run victory marked India's first ODI series win in England since 1999

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur batting, Harmanpreet Kaur 143, ENG vs IND, India W beat Engalnd WHarmanpreet also rekindled the memories of 2017 World Cup when she had put all her powers on display against Australia with her 115-ball-171*. (AP/Screengrab)

Indian swashbuckling skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said it was not easy to score runs at Canterbury on Wednesday until she reached her 50 and then she unleashed a variety of shots and hit 143* which took India to their biggest overseas ODI total of 333/5.

“When I was batting, it was not easy to bat on since my fifty. I took my time and when Harleen (Deol) came in and played her part. That was very important. Then I gave that freedom to myself as I was well-settle and backed myself to play all the shots,” Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

Harmanpreet’s 111-ball 143* powered India to an 88-run win in the second match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. She hit 18 fours and four sixes. The victory marked India’s first ODI series win in England since 1999.

Harmanpreet also rekindled the memories of 2017 World Cup when she had put all her powers on display against Australia with her 115-ball-171*.

Hailing the bowling unit, especially Renuka Singh who claimed four wickets, the skipper said, “She (Renuka) always gives us breakthroughs and the team is also depending on her. I am so happy with the way she is bowling. Today, whoever got the chance, gave the team breakthrough”

Harmanpreet also confirmed that the third and final ODI at Lord’s will be the last ODI for veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. “We will miss her for sure and have been learning a lot from her. Every cricketer wants to play at Lord’s and it is going to be special for her to retire there,” she said.

The 39-year-old Goswami will bid adieu to the game after a 20-year-long illustrious career. She has played 12 Tests (44 wickets), 204 ODIs (253 wickets) and 68 T20Is (56 wickets).

Watch highlights of Harmanpreet Kaur’s knock: 

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:29:48 am
