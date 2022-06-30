England one of my favorite places to play cricket: Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has earned the title of Lord from his teammates and the cricket fans. A name he believes he is referred to more for his performances vs England. ‘It shows how much people and my teammates love me’, he said in a recent video posted by bcci.tv.

It is only poetically apt that Thakur loves to play cricket in England.

‘England is bowler’s paradise they say,” the 30-year old said.

“The ball swings here and at a time you can get a lot of wickets, in one spell. So yeah, England is one of my favorite places to play cricket.”

From fond memories of playing in England to the funniest nicknames given to him by his teammates. @imShard shares it all as #TeamIndia gear up for the rescheduled #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston. – By @RajalArora

Thakur is part of the India squad for the one-off Test in Edgbaston and the decider for last year’s series. The bowling all-rounder had played a crucial role in India’s win in the Oval Test as he scored 57 off 36 in the first innings, dragging the team’s total to 191. A first innings that helped India secure the win and Thakur knows of its importance in giving India a 2-1 lead in the series.

“It was an important innings. England could’ve secured a big lead in the second innings. That got cut down, and because of that we could make a comeback in the third and the fourth innings.”

He further added, “When you play an innings like that, everyone in the team gets energised. When you get on to the field, no matter who plays the innings, it reflects on your bowling. It reflects on your fielding.”

Role in the Indian bowling lineup

The Indian red ball side has a luxury of a bowling attack that is the envy of the world, and a tough one to seal your spot in. Thakur understands that with the likes of Shami, Bumrah, Ishant, Umesh and even Siraj, his role in the side is to work his magic in the later stages of the innings with the old ball.

“In our bowling attack at the moment everyone is doing well including Shami, Bumrah, Umesh whenever he gets the game…Ishant is there” Thakur said.

“Usually they start with the new ball. A lot of times when they’ve picked a wicket or two the new ball in the first spell, my turn comes later.”

Thakur is known for his juju of breaking big partnerships against the run of play and he l0ves doing it.

“The opportunity (to bowl) comes later when a partnership has been formed and the third and fourth bowler comes in to give rest to the new ball bowlers. At that time, there’s always a chance for me to pick wickets and do something for the team.”