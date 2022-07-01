scorecardresearch
Watch: Sanjana Ganesan reveals Bumrah and his mother’s reaction on his Test captaincy news

Jasprit Bumrah has experienced a meteoric rise in international cricket, including the five-day version in which he is only four seasons old, having made his Test debut in January 2018.

Updated: July 1, 2022 1:13:26 pm
Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah, IND Vs ENGBumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan said his Bumrah's mother was very happy and even had a few tips and tricks to provide to the Indian pacer ahead of the 5th Test. (Videograbs/ICC )

Team India is all set to face England in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston from Friday under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership. Bumrah became India’s 36th Test captain after his name’s announcement came from BCCI on Thursday.

Sharing how Bumrah and his family reacted to the news, wife Sanjana Ganesan revealed to Mahela Jayawardene in an ICC video interaction that Bumrah’s mother was very happy and even had a few tips and tricks to provide to the Indian pacer ahead of the series decider.

“She’s very excited. She’s always liked to see him do well, because he loves the sport and she’s literally seen the entire journey he’s gone through to get to where he is. She was ecstatic when she found out. She had tons of tips and tricks, even though she’s never played cricket herself! Like a mother does, she told him, ‘This should be how you think, and this should be what you do,” Sanjana said.

It is rare for a fast bowler to lead the Indian team and Bumrah said it was a massive honour and responsibility. The pacer has experienced a meteoric rise in international cricket, including the five-day version in which he is only four seasons old, having made his Test debut in January 2018.

Jul 01: Latest News