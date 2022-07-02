IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah hits 29 as Stuart Broad concedes 35 runs in single over

In the ongoing 5th Test between India and England, England speedster Stuart Broad created an unwanted world record when he conceded 35 runs in an over as Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah thrashed him all around the park.

Broad had conceded 6 sixes in an over to Yuvraj Singh in the T20 format back in 2007 but he might not have expected the same treatment here at Edgbaston. Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Broad and created a world record for scoring the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

Before Bumrah’s masterclass, 28 runs conceded in an over in Test with Robin Peterson, Joe Root and James Anderson sharing the dubious honour.

Time to relive that special over once again 💪 Boom Boom Bumrah indeed 💥#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/8GAuX1B5lL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 2, 2022

India were all out for 416 in their first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England here. Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls.For England, James Anderson was the most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja. Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.