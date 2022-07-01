scorecardresearch
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live online in India?

India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch India vs England 5th Test Live Telecast: The one-off Test will start from Friday (July 1) and will be live-streamed from 3 PM IST onwards.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 1, 2022 12:04:00 pm
India vs England 5th Test Match Live Streaming Cricket Score Online: Rohit Sharma will miss the match.

India Tour of England 5th Test Live Streaming: With a 2-1 lead in the series, India will now be looking to win the fifth rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Team India, in Kohli’s captaincy, had pressured the home team and eked out two outstanding victories in four matches. The fifth game of a series that took place in 2021 was postponed after India’s concerns over the Covid-19 virus. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side in absence of Rohit Sharma.

India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming details:

When and what time will the IND vs ENG 5th Test begin?

The IND vs ENG 5th Test will begin at 3:00 PM IST on July 1 (Friday).

Where will the IND vs ENG 5th Test take place?

The IND vs ENG 5th Test will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast the IND vs ENG 5th Test on TV in India?

The IND vs ENG 5th Test will be aired live on Sony Ten 3, 4 and Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs ENG 5th Test in India?

The IND vs ENG 5th Test can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.

For live blog, updates and analysis, follow www.indianexpress.com

