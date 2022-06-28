IND vs ENG 5th Test: ECB announces 15-member England squad for Edgbaston Test

Hosts England have announced their 15-member squad for the fifth and final Test against India, starting from July 1 at the Edgbaston. Sam Billing has been called up after their regular wicket keeper Ben Foakes had tested positive for Covid-19 during the third Test against New Zealand.

James Anderson, who missed the third Test match against New Zealand, is also back in the squad against India.

One addition for the fifth Test against @BCCI as @sambillings joins the squad! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏#ENGvIND — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2022

England squad for Edgbaston Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson , Jonathan Bairstow , Sam Billings , Stuart Broad , Harry Brook , Zak Crawley , Ben Foakes , Jack Leach , Alex Lees , Craig Overton , Jamie Overton , Matthew Potts , Ollie Pope , Joe Root .

An England team transformed by new leadership and a new attitude will face India in the rearranged Test convinced of success after sweeping the series against New Zealand on Monday in style. England took only 65 minutes on the last day at Headingley to knock off the 113 remaining runs and achieve its victory target of 296 in the third Test.

On the other hand, India, who already lead the series 2-1, warmed up against Leicestershire in a 4-day practice match.