IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: All eyes on India Playing 11

India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The scale of advantages is tilted in England’s favour — they are playing at home and on a red-hot winning streak. Nothing perhaps has transformed as discernibly as the spirit in the England dressing room. Back then, England were forlorn, bereft of fight and belief after thrashings in India and at home against New Zealand. Now, with Ben Stokes at the helm and Brendon McCullum as philosopher-coach, they are an irresistibly aggressive group, gritting their teeth in vengeance after tearing New Zealand apart.
India have to find the impetus as the match unravels. England are a sturdy furniture intact; India have to assemble one. England have a set pattern; India are settling into one. In short, whereas England have emboldened, India have plateaued, since the Oval Test. Routine series wins at home apart, they squandered a lead to lose the series in South Africa. Follow India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates below
Mayank Agarwal has joined the squad as cover but India have yet to decide who will be Shubman Gill's opening partner in Rohit's absence. Coach Rahul Dravid has said they have two more options in stumper-batsman KS Bharat and top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.
Fast bowler Shardul Thakur cherishes his role in the Indian Test side and said his job is to make an impact when the main bowlers are on a break. Shardul, who generally bowls third or fourth in a Test match, said he loves to deliver in crunch situations. “Our pace bowling attack at the moment, everyone is doing well including (Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Umesh (Yadav) whenever he gets a game. Ishant (Sharma) was there and usually they start with the new ball and a lot of times it happens that they take two-three wickets in the first spell and I get opportunity to bowl later,” Thakur told BCCI.tv.
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as his deputy, the team said in a statement. Rohit was doubtful for the clash since he tested positive for COVID-19 during a warm-up match in Leicester last week. He had a Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday and returned a positive result, which snuffed out his chances of playing in the match at Edgbaston.
The fate of India’s hard-earned lead from last year will be determined over five days or fewer in Birmingham in what seems more like a standalone fixture. India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for live updates