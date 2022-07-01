IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: All eyes on India Playing 11

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action of India vs England from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Between the Oval Test in September last year and the Edgbaston Test that begins on Friday, the world, both real and sporting, has changed. The Covid-19 virus doesn’t strike as much fear as it used to back then — support staff testing positive sufficed to stop the series then, but now the Indian captain is out of the game with a positive test and a stand-in has been named; eastern Europe has become a battlefield; Australia finally became the T20 World Cup champions; two new teams were formed in the IPL and one of them lifted the trophy; both England and India have a different coach and captain; there is a full crowd in the stands.