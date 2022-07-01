scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: All eyes on India Playing 11

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India are eyeing a series win in England for the first time since 2007.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 1, 2022 2:22:14 pm
ind vs eng 5th test day 1 liveIND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates.

India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The scale of advantages is tilted in England’s favour — they are playing at home and on a red-hot winning streak. Nothing perhaps has transformed as discernibly as the spirit in the England dressing room. Back then, England were forlorn, bereft of fight and belief after thrashings in India and at home against New Zealand. Now, with Ben Stokes at the helm and Brendon McCullum as philosopher-coach, they are an irresistibly aggressive group, gritting their teeth in vengeance after tearing New Zealand apart.

India have to find the impetus as the match unravels. England are a sturdy furniture intact; India have to assemble one. England have a set pattern; India are settling into one. In short, whereas England have emboldened, India have plateaued, since the Oval Test. Routine series wins at home apart, they squandered a lead to lose the series in South Africa. Follow India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates below

Live Blog

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action of India vs England from Edgbaston, Birmingham

14:20 (IST)01 Jul 2022
01 JUL India vs England Live: The story so far
14:20 (IST)01 Jul 2022
India vs England Live: The little master is ready
14:20 (IST)01 Jul 2022
India vs England Live: Who will be Gill's partner?

Mayank Agarwal has joined the squad as cover but India have yet to decide who will be Shubman Gill's opening partner in Rohit's absence. Coach Rahul Dravid has said they have two more options in stumper-batsman KS Bharat and top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

14:17 (IST)01 Jul 2022
India vs England Live: Shardul Thakur seems ready to battle

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur cherishes his role in the Indian Test side and said his job is to make an impact when the main bowlers are on a break. Shardul, who generally bowls third or fourth in a Test match, said he loves to deliver in crunch situations. “Our pace bowling attack at the moment, everyone is doing well including (Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Umesh (Yadav) whenever he gets a game. Ishant (Sharma) was there and usually they start with the new ball and a lot of times it happens that they take two-three wickets in the first spell and I get opportunity to bowl later,” Thakur told BCCI.tv.

14:16 (IST)01 Jul 2022
India vs England Live: A new role for Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as his deputy, the team said in a statement. Rohit was doubtful for the clash since he tested positive for COVID-19 during a warm-up match in Leicester last week. He had a Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday and returned a positive result, which snuffed out his chances of playing in the match at Edgbaston.

14:14 (IST)01 Jul 2022
India vs England Live: Hello and Welcome

The fate of India’s hard-earned lead from last year will be determined over five days or fewer in Birmingham in what seems more like a standalone fixture. India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for live updates

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Between the Oval Test in September last year and the Edgbaston Test that begins on Friday, the world, both real and sporting, has changed. The Covid-19 virus doesn’t strike as much fear as it used to back then — support staff testing positive sufficed to stop the series then, but now the Indian captain is out of the game with a positive test and a stand-in has been named; eastern Europe has become a battlefield; Australia finally became the T20 World Cup champions; two new teams were formed in the IPL and one of them lifted the trophy; both England and India have a different coach and captain; there is a full crowd in the stands.

So vast the changes have been that the Edgbaston Test seems not so much a decider as a standalone fixture. A one-off Test in both schedule as well as spirit, an inequitable climax to what was a glorious Test series. It’s akin to the unfolding climax of a whodunit ripped off and sewn up into a short movie released 10 months later with a different set of directors and lead men, in a different mood and background, and a few changes in the cast. It’s almost a different entity in itself, but of neither standalone nor part-of-the-whole value. Like a satellite perhaps.

 

