IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch India vs England live on TV & online

IND Vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming Online: India will aim to end their disastrous tour to the UK with a win when they meet England in the final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday.

After conceding a 125-run defeat in the third match in Nottingham — their heaviest defeat by runs – India succumbed to one of their worst performances batting first, losing the fourth T20I by a margin of 37 balls to spare. England romped to a 159-run chase in only 13.5 deliveries, making it India’s third-worst performance defending a target in all T20Is. The series defeat also meant a first instance in over seven years where the Men in Blue had lost back-to-back T20I series, marking a poor start to Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy stint.