IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch India vs England live on TV & online

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IND Vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming Online: India will aim to end their disastrous tour to the UK with a win when they meet England in the final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday.
After conceding a 125-run defeat in the third match in Nottingham — their heaviest defeat by runs – India succumbed to one of their worst performances batting first, losing the fourth T20I by a margin of 37 balls to spare. England romped to a 159-run chase in only 13.5 deliveries, making it India’s third-worst performance defending a target in all T20Is. The series defeat also meant a first instance in over seven years where the Men in Blue had lost back-to-back T20I series, marking a poor start to Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy stint.
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When and where to watch IND vs ENG 5th T20I?
The India vs England 5th T20 match will take place on Saturday, July 11, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 06:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 5th T20I match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 5th T20I match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 5th T20I match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed and Sonny Baker.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.