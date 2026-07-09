IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India vs England Live On TV & Online

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IND Vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming Online: After suffering two successive defeats and enduring a streak of five winless games, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim to stave off a series defeat when they face England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.
India were handed their biggest-ever defeat in T20I history in Nottingham, stumbling to a massive 125-run loss during a 202-run chase. The batters fell collectively in the innings, bundling out for a meagre 76 runs, their second-lowest total in all T20Is. Desperate for a quick fix, it will be imperative for India to tinker and find their right combinations tonight, just in time to avoid another series defeat on the back of a debacle in Ireland last month.
When and where to watch IND vs ENG 4th T20I?
The India vs England 4th T20 match will take place on Thursday, July 10, at the County Ground in Bristol, England. The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 09:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 4th T20I match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 4th T20I match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy.
England: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed and Sonny Baker.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.