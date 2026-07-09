IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India vs England Live On TV & Online

IND Vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming Online: After suffering two successive defeats and enduring a streak of five winless games, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim to stave off a series defeat when they face England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

India were handed their biggest-ever defeat in T20I history in Nottingham, stumbling to a massive 125-run loss during a 202-run chase. The batters fell collectively in the innings, bundling out for a meagre 76 runs, their second-lowest total in all T20Is. Desperate for a quick fix, it will be imperative for India to tinker and find their right combinations tonight, just in time to avoid another series defeat on the back of a debacle in Ireland last month.