IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch England vs India match live online?

India vs England (IND v ENG), 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming: India and England will face-off for the last time this summer with the three-match ODI series win at stake. India had won the first ODI comprehensively by 10 wickets at the Kennington Oval whereas the hosts gave the visitors a beating in the second match at Lord’s by 100 runs.

Chasing 247, India’s innings fell apart early as they were cornered by England’s pacers with four wickets down at the score of 31 just outside of the powerplay. Only five Indian batters were able to register scores in the double figures and none of them was able to cross the 30 run mark. Reece Topley led the carnage with the ball as he finished with the bowling figures of 9.5-2-24-6.

Here’s all you need to know about the 3rd ODI between England and India.

When is the 3rd India vs England ODI?

The 3rd India vs England ODI will be played on Sunday, July 17.

Where is the 3rd India vs England ODI?

The 3rd India vs England ODI will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the 3rd India vs England ODI begin?

The 3rd India vs England ODI will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST), with the toss at 10:30 local time (3:00 PM IST).

Where can I watch the 3rd India vs England ODI?

The England vs India 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network, on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

Where will the England vs India 3rd ODI be streamed?

The England vs India 3rd ODI can also be watched on the Sony Liv app.