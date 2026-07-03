IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs England Live On TV & Online

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: The first game was poised in an interesting position when India managed to score 189/7 from 20 overs before rain intervened, and the game ended as a no-result. Skipper Shreyas Iyer looked in sublime touch, scoring a half-century along with Abhishek Sharma.
Iyer played the innings India needed in the series against Ireland when wickets were falling. His role was to stabilise through the middle overs. While Abhishek played at his natural tempo and reached his half-century in a blistering way.
The English bowling, on the other hand, did a decent job. Saqib Mahmood picked up three wickets, looking sharp and cunning with his variations and stock ball. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran also bowled decent spells, chipping away wickets to keep India to a manageable total.
When and where to watch IND vs IRE 2nd T20I?
The India vs England 2nd T20 match will take place on Saturday, July 4, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 06:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 2nd T20 match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 2nd T20 match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20 match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
IND vs ENG T20I Squad
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed and Sonny Baker
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.