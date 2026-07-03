IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs England Live On TV & Online

IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: The first game was poised in an interesting position when India managed to score 189/7 from 20 overs before rain intervened, and the game ended as a no-result. Skipper Shreyas Iyer looked in sublime touch, scoring a half-century along with Abhishek Sharma.

Iyer played the innings India needed in the series against Ireland when wickets were falling. His role was to stabilise through the middle overs. While Abhishek played at his natural tempo and reached his half-century in a blistering way.

The English bowling, on the other hand, did a decent job. Saqib Mahmood picked up three wickets, looking sharp and cunning with his variations and stock ball. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran also bowled decent spells, chipping away wickets to keep India to a manageable total.