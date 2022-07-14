IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli likely to not feature again

A Jasprit Bumrah inspired pace attack slaughter followed by a perfect chase from openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan led India to a 10 wicket win against England in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval. Having already won the T20I series 2-1, India would be keen on wrapping up the ODI series in the second match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 14.

India featured in the first match of the series without former captain Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the XI following a groin injury as mentioned by the BCCI. Kohli is likely to be seated at Lord’s as well, with a recovery less likely in a short period of time. The men in blue would want to keep a winning combination going into the next ODI.

Picking his 1⃣5⃣0⃣th ODI wicket 👏

Bowling in tandem with @Jaspritbumrah93 🤝@MdShami11 discusses it all with Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey after #TeamIndia‘s comprehensive win in the first #ENGvIND ODI. 👍 👍 – By @RajalArora Full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/OX5XkQT9cW pic.twitter.com/8YoEFmpZGj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna were India’s frontline pacers in the first match with all three sharing the ten wickets between them (six+three+one). In batting, veteran openers Shikhar Dhawan and captain Rohit Sharma didn’t give the other batters the trouble of coming out to bat as they secured the win by themselves, orchestrating the 17th hundred plus run stand between them in ODIs. India went with Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja among other batting options and are likely to go with them again.

England on the other hand, had their worst batting outing in ODI history as the hosts were restricted for 110 inside 25.2 overs. Jason Roy (0 off 5), Jonny Bairstow (7 off 20), Joe Root (0 off 2) and Ben Stokes (0 off 1) all fell early to some quality pace bowling from Bumrah and Shami. Even though it was quite the thumping, England are expected to keep the same combination even though Harry Brook and Phil Salt are two available options if they want to tinker with their batting.

