India vs England 2nd ODI Live streaming, Telecast: When and Where to Watch IND vs ENG match online?

India Vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of India during the 1st ODI match between England and India at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, England on July 14, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India Vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After their 1st victory in England on this UK Tour, India will look to build the momentum as they gear up for the 2nd ODI which is set to be played in Sophia Gardens Cricket ground in Cardiff on Thursday.

On a testing Edgbaston surface, Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front in a much needed 6 wicket win for team India. Impressive bowling performances from pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, who picked up 2 wickets each, the all round efforts from Axar Patel (4/62 and 57 not out), and Captain Gill’s knock of 80 (retired hurt), secured the win over Harry Brook’s England.