India vs England 2nd ODI Live streaming, Telecast: When and Where to Watch IND vs ENG match online?

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India Vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After their 1st victory in England on this UK Tour, India will look to build the momentum as they gear up for the 2nd ODI which is set to be played in Sophia Gardens Cricket ground in Cardiff on Thursday.
On a testing Edgbaston surface, Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front in a much needed 6 wicket win for team India. Impressive bowling performances from pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, who picked up 2 wickets each, the all round efforts from Axar Patel (4/62 and 57 not out), and Captain Gill’s knock of 80 (retired hurt), secured the win over Harry Brook’s England.
When and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI?
The India vs England 2nd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, England. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 5:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 2nd ODI match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 2nd ODI match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Match Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna
England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.