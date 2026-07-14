India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG Match on TV & online

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India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: After back to back T20I series losses to Ireland and England, India will return to the ODI format with the star duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to make their comeback to the team. With the 2027 ODI World Cup the focus, India and England will lock horns in a 3-match ODI series.
Kohli is returning to the team after missing the series vs Afghanistan last month while pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his first 50-over match since the 2023 ODI World Cup final vs Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Coach Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, will look to alleviate some pressure that is building on him after India’s recent Tests and T20Is with a win in the ODI series.
When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI?
The India vs England 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, July 14, at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham, England. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 1st ODI match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 1st ODI match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna
England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.