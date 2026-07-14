India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG Match on TV & online

India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: IND take on ENG at Edgbaston. (CREIMAS)

India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: After back to back T20I series losses to Ireland and England, India will return to the ODI format with the star duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to make their comeback to the team. With the 2027 ODI World Cup the focus, India and England will lock horns in a 3-match ODI series.

Kohli is returning to the team after missing the series vs Afghanistan last month while pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his first 50-over match since the 2023 ODI World Cup final vs Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Coach Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, will look to alleviate some pressure that is building on him after India’s recent Tests and T20Is with a win in the ODI series.